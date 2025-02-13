Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 50,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 118,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$61.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

