C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $2.54 Million in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 447.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $110.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.48.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

