C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 420.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,032 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Voya Financial by 118.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

