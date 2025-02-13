C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.