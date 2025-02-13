C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 408.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,087,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after buying an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,694,000 after buying an additional 5,393,398 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,232,000 after buying an additional 1,612,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 607.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,146,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,353,000 after acquiring an additional 984,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.24 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

