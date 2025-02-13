BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 152,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 130,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 26.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

