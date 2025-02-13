BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Short Interest Up 387.2% in January

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, a growth of 387.2% from the January 15th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BTC Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BTCT opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. BTC Digital has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $26.58.
About BTC Digital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BTC Digital
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- PayPal: Time to Strike With Shares Down Double Digits?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Lattice Semiconductor’s Market Reset Is Over: The Rebound Begins
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Will Eli Lilly Stock Keep Climbing? Q2 Trial Results Are Crucial
Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.