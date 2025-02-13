Brunner (LON:BUT) Issues Earnings Results

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment trust reported GBX 27.37 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brunner had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 94.54%.

Brunner Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Brunner stock traded up GBX 6.31 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,416.31 ($17.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of £604.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.25 and a beta of 0.67. Brunner has a 52-week low of GBX 1,184.25 ($14.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,545.22 ($19.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,426.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,412.

Brunner Company Profile

Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust’s performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).

