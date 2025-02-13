Brunner (LON:BUT) Issues Earnings Results

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment trust reported GBX 27.37 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brunner had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 94.54%.
Brunner Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Brunner stock traded up GBX 6.31 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,416.31 ($17.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of £604.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.25 and a beta of 0.67. Brunner has a 52-week low of GBX 1,184.25 ($14.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,545.22 ($19.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,426.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,412.
Brunner Company Profile
