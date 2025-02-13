Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. Bruker updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.670-2.720 EPS.

Bruker Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,847. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bruker has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. The trade was a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.