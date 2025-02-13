Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.670-2.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

