Brokers Set Expectations for CVE:MTA FY2024 Earnings

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report released on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

CVE:MTA opened at C$4.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.35 million, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.46. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1 year low of C$3.13 and a 1 year high of C$5.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Beeby sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total transaction of C$68,080.00. Also, Director Lawrence Roulston bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$31,125.00. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

