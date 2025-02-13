British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 364.30 ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. British American Tobacco had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 52.84%.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 8.6 %

LON:BATS traded down GBX 292.79 ($3.64) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,101.21 ($38.60). The stock had a trading volume of 42,890,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,818,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,228.78 ($27.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,416 ($42.52). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,020.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,866.23. The stock has a market cap of £68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a GBX 58.88 ($0.73) dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,794.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.85) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

