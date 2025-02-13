Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the January 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BHFAM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

