Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.950-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.91. 685,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,518. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.55.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.