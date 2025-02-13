BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £376.71 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £376.71 ($468.89).
Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 88 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($463.33).
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £374.30 ($465.89).
BP Price Performance
BP stock opened at GBX 468.75 ($5.83) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 407.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 407.87. The stock has a market cap of £74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 379.70 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
