BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £376.71 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £376.71 ($468.89).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BP alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 88 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($463.33).

On Tuesday, December 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £374.30 ($465.89).

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at GBX 468.75 ($5.83) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 407.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 407.87. The stock has a market cap of £74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 379.70 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 470 ($5.85) to GBX 440 ($5.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 425 ($5.29) to GBX 440 ($5.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.72) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 595 ($7.41).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BP

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.