Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF remained flat at $165.83 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.19. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $140.89 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

