Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the January 15th total of 309,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.8 days.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF remained flat at $165.83 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.19. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $140.89 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BYDGF

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.