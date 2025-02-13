Bonfire Financial Buys Shares of 984 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bonfire Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,923,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock opened at $606.21 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $493.07 and a 1 year high of $613.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.19.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
