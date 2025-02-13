Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 30% – What’s Next?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 30% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 3,097,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,653% from the average session volume of 176,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of C$8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.51.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

