Blackstone Mortgage Trust Posts $204 Million Net Loss for 2024

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, indicating a net loss of $204 million for the year. The company reported full-year metrics with earnings per share (EPS), distributable EPS, distributable EPS prior to charge-offs, and dividends paid per basic share at $(1.17), $(0.03), $2.15, and $2.18, respectively.

CEO Katie Keenan expressed optimism about the company’s performance, noting significant progress in loan resolutions and capital deployment during the quarter that set the stage for growth in 2025. With over $2 billion in closed or soon-to-close loans, a global reach, and a solid balance sheet, Blackstone Mortgage Trust is positioned to capitalize on real estate credit opportunities.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a real estate finance company focused on originating senior loans backed by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company also invests in other real estate credit opportunities, intending to safeguard shareholder capital while achieving favorable risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividend income.

For those wanting further insights, Blackstone Mortgage Trust will conduct a quarterly investor call at 9:00 a.m. ET today to discuss these results. A webcast registration link is available for those wanting to attend, and a recorded replay will be accessible on the company’s website shortly after the event.

The disclosures in this release contain forward-looking statements reflecting the current views and expectations of Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Risks and uncertainties exist that could lead to actual outcomes differing from these forward-looking statements. These factors are comprehensively outlined in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found on the SEC’s website.

Additionally, Blackstone Mortgage Trust uses non-GAAP financial metrics like “Distributable EPS” and “Distributable EPS prior to charge-offs,” for which a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is available on the company’s website.

