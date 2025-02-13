Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26, Zacks reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 12.91%.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of BXMT opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.25%.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.
