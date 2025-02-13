BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.79 and last traded at $66.73, with a volume of 21721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EQ LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

