BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.09 and last traded at C$7.87, with a volume of 3660135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackBerry
BlackBerry Stock Up 10.5 %
Insider Transactions at BlackBerry
In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total value of C$33,045.12. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.