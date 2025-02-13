BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.09 and last traded at C$7.87, with a volume of 3660135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

BlackBerry Stock Up 10.5 %

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.08. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.07.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total value of C$33,045.12. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

