Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.250-16.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Get Biogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.21. The stock had a trading volume of 419,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $128.51 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.