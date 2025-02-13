Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. Biogen updated its FY 2025 guidance to 15.250-16.250 EPS.

Biogen Trading Down 4.3 %

Biogen stock opened at $133.43 on Thursday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $128.51 and a 52 week high of $238.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.65.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

