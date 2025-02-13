Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Insider Gary Anthony Pestano Sells 16,748 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) insider Gary Anthony Pestano sold 16,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $15,408.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,527.36. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Biodesix Stock Performance

BDSX stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $136.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.06. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 1,140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

