Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Short Interest Update

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance
Big Rock Brewery stock remained flat at $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Big Rock Brewery has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Big Rock Brewery Company Profile
