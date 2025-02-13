Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Short Interest Update

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

Big Rock Brewery stock remained flat at $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Big Rock Brewery has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

