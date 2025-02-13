Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Today – February 12th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Tuya, Alarm.com, and GoPro are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that provide services for storing and managing data in remote servers accessed over the internet. These stocks are related to companies involved in offering cloud storage solutions, which allow users to securely store and access their data from anywhere, and typically represent investments in the growing technology sector. Investors interested in cloud storage stocks are typically looking to capitalize on the increasing demand for online storage solutions and cloud-based services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.36. 461,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.98.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of CVLT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.07. 133,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,175. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $90.32 and a 12 month high of $181.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.05.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Tuya stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,952. Tuya has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 55,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,879. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

GPRO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GoPro has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $120.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.51.

