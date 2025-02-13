Best Cannabis Stocks Worth Watching – February 10th

Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, and Canopy Growth are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are involved in the cultivation, production, or distribution of cannabis products for medical or recreational use. Investors can buy and sell shares of these companies on various stock exchanges, with the value of the stocks often tied to the overall performance of the cannabis industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. 35,305,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,529,383. Tilray has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

NASDAQ:ACB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. 3,469,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $362.95 million, a PE ratio of 132.35 and a beta of 1.84. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,169,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284,427. The firm has a market cap of $262.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.86. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

