Best Canadian Stocks To Follow Today – February 13th

Molson Coors Beverage, CSX, and Diageo are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are publicly traded companies that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). These stocks represent ownership in Canadian businesses and can be bought and sold by investors to potentially gain returns on their investment. The performance of Canadian stocks is influenced by various factors including the Canadian economy, industry trends, and global market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,946,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,196. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.65. The stock had a trading volume of 800,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a 1-year low of $105.72 and a 1-year high of $154.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.28.

