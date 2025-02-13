Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the January 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. 19,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,484. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

