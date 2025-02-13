Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the January 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. 19,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,484. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
