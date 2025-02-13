Beckerman Institutional LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,709,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,471,000 after buying an additional 240,446 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,409,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,109,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 925,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

