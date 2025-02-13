Beckerman Institutional LLC Buys 6,930 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beckerman Institutional LLC owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

