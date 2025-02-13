Beckerman Institutional LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,789,000 after purchasing an additional 523,400 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,883.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 357,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21,148.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 197,531 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,332,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,779,000 after acquiring an additional 121,805 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,450,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $116.98 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

