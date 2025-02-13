Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $24.18. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 95,500 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $759.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $262,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.