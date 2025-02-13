Beacon Financial Group Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 112.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 230,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 27,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.01 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.69 and a 200 day moving average of $215.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

