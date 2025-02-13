Barclays Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 28.25%. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $747,261.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,372,521.19. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,165,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $858,101,000 after acquiring an additional 421,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $264,813,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,744,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,554,000 after purchasing an additional 227,203 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,181,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,185 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

