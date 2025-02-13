Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $91.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

