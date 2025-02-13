Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.0253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.