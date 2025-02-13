B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) traded down 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). 723,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 186,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

B90 Stock Down 16.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of £14.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at B90

In other news, insider Andrew Ross McIver purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,558.87). Insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

