Azarias Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,194 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the period. Stewart Information Services comprises approximately 2.0% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Stewart Information Services worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,488,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,979,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,651,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after acquiring an additional 179,364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,899 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $956,073.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,259.60. This trade represents a 16.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %

STC opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

