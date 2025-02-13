Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Zacks reports. Avient had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Avient updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.760-0.760 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.700-2.940 EPS.

Avient Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE AVNT traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.69. 424,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,068. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $37.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

