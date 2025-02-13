Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 147 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 465,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9,022.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 354,499 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,183 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 195,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

