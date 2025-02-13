Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Avantor had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Avantor has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.