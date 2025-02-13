Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.52% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVSD. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

