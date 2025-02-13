Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Short Interest Update

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AVXC stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.