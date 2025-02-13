Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Announces Earnings Results

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Autonomix Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMIX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 8,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,501. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. Autonomix Medical has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Get Autonomix Medical alerts:

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

Receive News & Ratings for Autonomix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autonomix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.