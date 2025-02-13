Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Announces Earnings Results

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Autonomix Medical Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMIX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 8,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,501. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. Autonomix Medical has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $99.60.
Autonomix Medical Company Profile
