Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ATHM opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Autohome by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Autohome by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Autohome by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Autohome by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

