Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUTLF remained flat at $2.30 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. Austal has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.79.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

