Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 14,753,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,023,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aurora Innovation

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $2,253,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,535.68. This trade represents a 94.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $5,389,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Earnings History for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.