Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Posts Earnings Results

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 14,753,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,023,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $2,253,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,535.68. This trade represents a 94.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $5,389,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

