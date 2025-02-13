Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.60), with a volume of 174370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.10).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 383.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 278.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1,075.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Audioboom Group

In related news, insider Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($18,172.77). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,282,400. Insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting – our shows are downloaded more than 98 million times each month by 30 million unique listeners around the world. Audioboom is ranked as the fourth largest podcast publisher in the US by Triton Digital.

Audioboom’s ad-tech and monetisation platform underpins a scalable content business that provides commercial services for a premium network of 250 top tier podcasts, with key partners including ‘Casefile True Crime’ (US), ‘Morbid’ (US), ‘True Crime Obsessed’ (US), ‘The Morning Toast’ (US), ‘No Such Thing As A Fish’ (UK), and ‘The Cycling Podcast’ (UK).

The Audioboom Originals Network is a slate of content developed and produced by Audioboom including ‘Dark Air with Terry Carnation’, ‘RELAX!’, ‘Baby Mamas No Dramas’, ‘Covert’, ‘It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Huddled Masses’ and ‘What Makes A Killer’.

Audioboom operates internationally, with operations and global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

